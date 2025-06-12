Why Dogecoin Was Tumbling on Thursday

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was no one's idea of a pet cryptocurrency on Thursday. The bellwether meme coin had a rough day on the market and in late afternoon action was trading down by nearly 7% as of 4 p.m. ET. That fall was largely because of a decision -- or rather, something of a non-decision -- by a top regulator.

A new delay for the dog

A clutch of crypto news sites reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has again delayed rendering a decision on approving an exchange-traded fund (ETF), Bitwise Dogecoin ETF. That was part of a general delay affecting other altcoin ETFs that have applied to be publicly traded, namely the Grayscale Hedera Trust and the VanEck Avalanche ETF.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Crypto ETFs burst onto the scene when the first Bitcoin ETFs were approved by the SEC at the start of 2024.

The attraction of these investments is that they allow crypto enthusiasts to put money almost directly into their chosen coin or token without actually having to hold it directly. This is because ETFs, like stocks, are publicly traded and can therefore be bought and sold like other securities. By contrast, direct ownership can be cumbersome as it involves the management of digital wallets.

Patience advised

This feels more like a brief, annoying setback than a lasting defeat. The current presidential administration is clearly very pro-crypto, and I feel before long Bitwise Dogecoin ETFs and other altcoin ETFs will get the regulator's nod. It can be hard to be patient in the fast-moving world of crypto, but Dogecoin bulls certainly shouldn't be dissuaded by this latest development.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,871!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $875,479!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 998% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 174% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Avalanche and Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Hedera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.