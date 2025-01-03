Why Dogecoin Is Soaring Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has posted big gains over the last day of trading. The cryptocurrency's token price was up 14.6% over the last 24 hours as of 6:15 p.m. ET Friday. Meanwhile, Bitcoin was up 1.6% over the stretch, and Ethereum was up 5%.

The crypto market has seen bullish momentum over the last day of trading, but there's also a major coin-specific catalyst for Dogecoin's gains. Investors are betting that X's new payments system will be launching soon and that Dogecoin could be incorporated into the platform.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

Is Dogecoin about to cash in on Elon Musk's new payments system?

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has indicated plans to launch a payment-processing platform this year. The company is owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been Dogecoin's most high-profile supporter.

Recently, leaked source code supposedly from X's new payments service was posted online by MacRumors. While there's no official indication as to whether the code is actually from the upcoming payments platform, the alleged leak has boosted excitement for the service and cryptocurrencies that could be supported.

Thus far, there's no clear indication whether Dogecoin will be integrated into the X payments network. But that hasn't stopped a swell of bullish momentum for the popular meme coin.

What comes next for Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is currently the world's most valuable meme coin. With a market cap of roughly $56.5 billion, it stands head and shoulders above other similar tokens in the category. It also ranks as the world's seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

As a token that primarily functions as a speculative investment and payment mechanism, Dogecoin's valuation is closely tied to adoption trends and overall market momentum. If X's payments system were to integrate the token as one of the primary supported cryptocurrencies, it could open the door for substantial valuation gains.

Elon Musk has already shown support for the token, and such a scenario is a realistic possibility. On the other hand, investors should move forward with the understanding that there are no guarantees that Dogecoin will be supported on X's payments platform -- and the token remains a risky and highly speculative play.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $847,637!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 30, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.