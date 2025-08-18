Why Dogecoin Is Sinking Today

Key Points After last week's highs, the crypto market has dipped as investors await the Federal Reserve's upcoming decision.

Weak jobs data is at odds with worse-than-expected inflation data, making that decision especially difficult.

The cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is moving lower today, down 4.1% since yesterday at 4:00 p.m. ET. The drop comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both fell slightly.

The latest inflation data is making investors nervous that the Federal Reserve won't cut rates in September -- rate cuts are typically helpful for riskier assets like crypto -- leading to a rush of selling.

Bitcoin retreats as investors wait for news from the Fed

After setting a new all-time high late last week, Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market have retreated. The release of the latest wholesale inflation data is making investors nervous that the Federal Reserve will choose not to cut rates, which many had expected in September. Crypto investors began selling, and in the last 24 hours alone, more than half a billion dollars worth of crypto was sold.

The inflation data came right after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told investors that the federal government intends to build its strategic Bitcoin reserve by retaining the Bitcoin it seizes in law enforcement actions, not through purchasing Bitcoin off the open market. Investors had hoped the Trump administration would purchase it directly and drive up demand.

The combo of news is driving the whole market, Dogecoin included, lower.

Dogecoin is risky

While Dogecoin has outlasted most meme coins, it remains an inflationary asset with no fundamental utility. It was created for early crypto enthusiasts to have fun, and investors should adopt the same attitude. If you want exposure to crypto, opt for serious, proven projects like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.