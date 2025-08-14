Why Dogecoin Is Sinking Today

Key Points The U.S. Treasury secretary told Fox Business that the government would not be in the business of buying added Bitcoin for its planned strategic reserve.

Many crypto investors had hoped the government would go beyond holding its already seized assets.

The decline for Dogecoin and other more speculative cryptos was sharper than for Bitcoin or Ethereum.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

The cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is moving lower today, down 7.9% in the last 24 hours as of 1:13 p.m. ET Thursday. The drop comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both fell slightly.

Dogecoin is falling today along with the rest of the crypto market after comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sent Bitcoin lower.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The U.S. won't buy Bitcoin

Bessent appeared on Mornings with Maria on Fox Business, saying that the federal government has no plans to purchase more Bitcoin to add to its strategic reserve, instead relying on what has already been confiscated through law enforcement actions.

Bessent said: "We've also started to get into the 21st century, a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. We're not going to be buying that, but we're going to use confiscated assets and continue to build that up. We're going to stop selling that."

While the fact that the government won't be off-loading its substantial Bitcoin assets onto the market is good news for the crypto's price, investors had been speculating that the Trump administration would pursue a reserve strategy that included the purchase of more tokens. The confirmation that this wouldn't happen sent the crypto lower, along with altcoins across the market, Dogecoin included.

Dogecoin is risky

While Dogecoin has outlasted most meme coins, it remains an inflationary asset with no fundamental utility. I would steer investors interested in crypto investing toward more proven projects like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,544!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,113,059!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.