Why Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and The Sandbox Are Gaining Today

What happened

The cryptocurrency market is posting gains in today's trading session, including big gains for many altcoins. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), and The Sandbox's (CRYPTO: SAND) respective cryptocurrencies were up roughly 3.2%, 4.9%, and 12.2% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

After some brutal trading in December and January, the cryptocurrency market has recently been regaining some ground. In addition to general recovery momentum, Amazon's strong Q4 results helped the Nasdaq Composite index close out Friday's trading session roughly 1.6% higher, and the buying trend appears to have extended to the cryptocurrency space.

So what

Lately, cryptocurrencies have been impacted by many of the same catalysts that have shaped valuations in the stock market. It's been an especially lumpy earnings season for Big Tech companies so far, and the cryptocurrency market has seen big pricing swings that coincided with recent reports from Peloton, Netflix, Meta Platforms, Amazon, and others.

After Meta Platforms published disappointing Q4 results and guidance on Wednesday, investors sold out of tech stocks and risky investments. However, Amazon's stronger-than-expected Q4 report and guidance arrived Thursday and helped to quell concerns and coaxed investors back into growth-dependent and speculative stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin is now up roughly 4% over the last seven days of trading, and Shiba Inu's token is up roughly 5.1% across the stretch. Meanwhile, The Sandbox's cryptocurrency has risen roughly 15.3%.

While gains for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu over the last week appear to be driven primarily by market momentum, The Sandbox's gains seem to be influenced by the evolution of its underlying metaverse platform. The SAND token cryptocurrency token has been climbing following the announcement of a non-fungible token project with Snoop Dogg and news that Warner Music Group had purchased virtual real estate in The Sandbox metaverse and plans to use it as a music-focused digital attraction.

Now what

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and The Sandbox have all managed to post incredible gains over the last year. Dogecoin's token price has climbed 172%, and The Sandbox's token price is up roughly 4,310%. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu has posted even more impressive gains, and its token is up roughly 211,000% over the last 12 months of trading.

Despite the token arguably having a more sound fundamental valuation case due to its connection to real estate and services in a metaverse world, The Sandbox remains the smallest of these three cryptocurrencies. The metaverse-focused token has a market capitalization of roughly $4 billion and is the 36th largest cryptocurrency by valuation. For comparison, Dogecoin is the 11th largest cryptocurrency by valuation and has a market cap of roughly $19.7 billion, and Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of roughly $12.7 billion and stands as the 15th largest token.

Shiba Inu is currently more similar to Dogecoin in the sense that it primarily functions as a speculative investment vehicle and digital currency, but it could eventually have more in common with The Sandbox. A metaverse built around the SHIB token is on track to launch this year, and some investors are betting that it could spur demand for the token.

There are also potential catalysts on the horizon that could help to drive adoption and demand for Dogecoin. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken up championing the DOGE as something of a pet project, and investors are hoping that Musk will make more moves to push the meme-powered token further into the mainstream.

While The Sandbox, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin have individual opportunities and characteristics that could spur pricing gains, each token's performance will likely be largely shaped by broader-market valuation trends in the near term. For better or worse, investors should move forward with the understanding that cryptocurrency market is predisposed to volatile pricing swings, and these tokens are high-risk, high-reward plays.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dogecoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, Inc., Netflix, Peloton Interactive, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.