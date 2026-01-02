Why Dogecoin Is Rocketing Higher to Start 2026, Up More than 10% Today

Key Points

Dogecoin is among the biggest winners in today's green market in the digital assets space.

This move has been driven in part by improving sentiment and favorable macro conditions.

However, there are some token-specific catalysts worth diving into for investors in this meme coin.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

As of 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is the leading top-10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, surging 10.9% over the past 24 hours. This move coincides with strong upside momentum in the digital assets sector, as all primary tokens have experienced gains in today's session. Today's move has resulted in the overall market capitalization of this sector surging 2.4%, suggesting that Dogecoin's move has had a significant impact on this overall return.

Of course, a solid macro backdrop is a net positive for investors in any asset, in any sector. That said, let's dive into why the world's largest meme coin is surging today, and what this move may portend for Dogecoin's potential return in 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

What's behind today's big move in Dogecoin?

I think the key factor investors have been waiting for, particularly when it comes to meme tokens like Dogecoin, is whether the thinning liquidity and highly reactive spot markets we saw materialize near the end of 2025 would continue into the beginning of this year. If there were going to be a Santa Claus rally, last week's performance (and that of the past few months) hasn't been a bullish indicator for Dogecoin investors.

It does appear to me that Dogecoin's underlying fundamentals are seeing some improvement, with active addresses stabilizing and Dogecoin's total value locked (a measure of the amount of liquidity circulating within the Dogecoin ecosystem) spiking over the past 24 hours to more than $15 million.

That's good news for investors looking for underlying reasons to sell, considering Doegcoin's recent price decline has been driven by reduced on-chain activity (and lower profitability across the board). But with so-called "whales" (large investors holding millions of dollars worth of DOGE tokens) back in buying mode to start the year, retail investors appear to be following suit. If this trend continues, it will be interesting to watch how Dogecoin performs for the rest of the year and whether its recent downside momentum has officially reversed.

Should you buy stock in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,641!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,283!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 2, 2026.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.