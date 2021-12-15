Why Dogecoin Plunged 11% Today

What happened

The value of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) plunged as much as 11% on Wednesday as yesterday's pop wears off. Shares are down 8.9% in the past 24 hours and off about 20% from its Tuesday peak.

So what

Shares of Dogecoin jumped over 40% early on Tuesday after Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla will make some merchandise buyable with Dogecoin. The Tesla CEO has been a key proponent for Dogecoin, and this is the first time he's brought up a real utility for the cryptocurrency. That said, merchandise is a small utility and even that may not last long.

Image source: Getty Images.

The move in the second half of Monday and into Tuesday was simply giving back the gains from Musk's tweet. And considering that most cryptocurrencies are down this week, it's no surprise to see the value of Dogecoin fall as it moves closer to where it traded over the weekend.

Now what

Volatility is common in cryptocurrency, but Dogecoin has been one of the most volatile since last spring. Values have jumped, primarily on Musk's tweets, but the value of Dogecoin has been in decline since May as people find few uses for the coin outside of trading. That could be a challenge for this cryptocurrency long term, and without any real utility for it, I'll be staying out of Dogecoin for now.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dogecoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Travis Hoium has the following options: long March 2023 $250 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.