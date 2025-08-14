Why Dogecoin Is Plummeting Today

Key Points Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation in July was much higher than economists had anticipated.

Accelerating PPI inflation could cause the Federal Reserve to take a far more cautious approach to cutting interest rates this year.

The outlook on interest-rate policy is one of the most important performance drivers for Dogecoin's token price right now.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is getting hit with bearish pressures Thursday. The meme coin's token price was down 8.4% over the previous 24 hours of trading as of 4 p.m. ET. Over the same period, Bitcoin was down 3.8%, and Ethereum was down 4%.

Dogecoin's valuation is slipping today after the Bureau of Labor Statistics published its Producer Price Index (PPI) report for July. The report showed PPI inflation came in at 3.7% last month -- up 0.9% from June's level. July's PPI inflation came in far higher than the broadly forecasted 3% level for the period, and the cryptocurrency market is seeing sell-offs in response.

Inflation data is dragging Dogecoin lower

After July's jobs report arrived with much weaker-than-anticipated growth and huge downward revisions for estimated jobs added in May and June, it seemed virtually certain that the Federal Reserve would issue a rate cut at its meeting next month in order to stimulate activity in the economy. Following today's PPI report, the broader outlook on the interest rate front has become a lot more complicated.

The July uptick in sequential PPI inflation represented the highest increase since 2022, and investors are worried that the data could cause the Fed to hold off on cutting rates at its September meeting. The anticipation of rate cuts have been central to rallies for Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies in recent months, and investors are reducing exposure to the space today in response to the shifting outlook on interest rates.

What's next for Dogecoin?

While investors and analysts still think it's likely that the Fed will cut rates next month, the PPI data published by the BLS today could play a significant role in shaping the interest rate schedule. The report suggests that the inflationary impacts of new tariffs are still working their way through the economy. Along those lines, consumer prices could see accelerated increases in the near term -- or companies could wind up seeing significantly reduced margins on sales.

If key inflation data continues to come in at higher-than-expected levels, the Fed may bring rates down by a relatively small amount this year, or continue to take a wait-and-see approach. While interest rate policy won't change anything about Dogecoin's fundamentals, it does play a huge role in shaping investors' appetite for speculative investments -- so it's one of the most important performance drivers for the coin right now.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.