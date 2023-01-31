Why Dogecoin Is Pumping Again Today

What happened

This morning's impressive move in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has resulted in the most-recent higher high for this meme token this year. As of 10 a.m. ET, Dogecoin had surged 6.6% higher over the past 24 hours, while most major tokens (and the overall market) saw declines.

This move follows a series of reports that Elon Musk, a longtime Dogecoin supporter, is looking to transform Twitter into a payments platform, potentially allowing cryptocurrencies to be used for payments down the road.

This announcement comes a few months after the social media company registered as a payments business, and hinted at a "coins" feature being released, which would allow content creators to be awarded via digital tokens, in a similar fashion to rival Reddit.

So what

More support from Elon Musk is a key factor that most watching this token agree is among the chief drivers of price action for it. Whether that's a good thing or not is debatable. However, it's clear that Musk's influence over this community-driven project is immense.

What's notable is the extent to which Dogecoin has rallied on Twitter's proposed move into accepting digital payments. Indeed, in many respects, I would have thought that this token would have seen a much more impressive rally.

Perhaps this has something to do with the relatively broad-based selling pressure in today's market. Or investors could be increasingly discounting what Musk says (considering it's been five years since its Cybertruck has been announced).

Whatever the case, this news is still moving the price of DOGE, which has seen a nice recovery thus far in 2023.

Now what

Dogecoin, created as a joke, has turned into a prominent (and extremely valuable) meme token. What drives its value -- hype, speculation, Elon Musk commentary -- aren't really fundamental factors most investors in any asset class can easily plug into their model.

In some respects, investing in DOGE today might seem foolish, or put better, a reflection of the "greater fool" theory. Someone will simply need to be willing to pay more for something with questionable value.

That said, Musk has revolutionized plenty of industries. Perhaps his "coins" feature is the future of community-driven incentives and payments. We'll see.

For now, this is a crypto I think long-term investors are best suited watching from the sidelines.

