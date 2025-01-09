Why Dogecoin Is Falling Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is falling in Thursday's trading. The cryptocurrency's token price was down 3.9% over the previous 24 hours, as of 10:15 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Bitcoin was down 3.3%, and Ethereum was down 5.2%.

Dogecoin is losing ground today in conjunction with rising macroeconomic risk indicators. The popular meme coin's token price is also seeing bearish pressures in conjunction with recent comments made by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Dogecoin sinks on macro risks

Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies have faced bearish pressures this week amid a rising tide of bearish macroeconomic indicators. Tuesday saw the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) publish new job openings data that increased concerns about inflation trends.

The next day, reports emerged that President-elect Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency shortly after he enters office later this month in order to rapidly implement expansive new tariffs. U.S. Treasury bond yields have also been on the rise, which tends to create valuation pressures for cryptocurrencies and other speculative investments.

While no single indicator looks overwhelmingly bearish in isolation, the combination of potential factors has coalesced to spur a significant pullback for Dogecoin and the broader crypto market.

Has Musk turned bearish on Dogecoin?

Recent comments from Elon Musk on X have put a bit of a damper on expectations that the tech leader will help power big gains for Dogecoin. Musk has been appointed alongside Vivek Ramaswamy to head up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) advisory panel under the incoming Trump administration.

While some investors have been hoping that the media prominence of the new advisory panel will help power gains for Dogecoin because they have a shared abbreviation, recent posts from the Tesla CEO have called that thesis into question. Musk posted on X: "If dollar inflation is solved, the price in dollars to buy cryptocurrency will actually drop, other things being equal."

Musk's recent comments and efforts toward curbing inflation don't necessarily mean that he's turned bearish on Dogecoin, or that the cryptocurrency won't get subsequent bumps from his support or media coverage of the Department of Government Efficiency. But recent moves for the meme coin's token price highlight the cryptocurrency's predisposition for valuation volatility as macroeconomic, political, and media dynamics shift.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.