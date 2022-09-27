Why DocuSign Stock Shot Higher Today

What happened

On yet another gloomy day for the stock market, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was an outlier Tuesday, with its shares rising by nearly 2%. It seems that the latest rumor about the company has some legs, with the share price advancing cautiously higher on the scuttlebutt.

That ball started to roll on Monday morning, following a report concerning a major tech company from a team of Evercore ISI analysts led by Amit Daryanani. That company is IBM (NYSE: IBM), which the prognosticators speculated might be on the hunt for a fresh acquisition. The team considers DocuSign, in addition to other niche tech businesses like Zscaler and Okta, to be a potential target.

Like many veteran companies, IBM has reached a certain level of maturity and is well capitalized. As such, it can pull the acquisition lever for a quick way to simultaneously lift its revenue and venture into new (or underdeveloped) business segments.

The Evercore ISI analysts believe now is a good time for the industry behemoth to go shopping. They wrote in a new note that "Higher growth tech companies have rerated lower since the year began; with valuation multiples becoming more attractive vs. a year ago, we think it could make sense for IBM to look to M&A as a way to drive revenue acceleration and/or further transform their business."

IBM has proven to be a hungry (if selective) acquirer over the years. Most prominently, it bought software developer Red Hat in a splashy, $34 billion deal that closed in mid-2019. So Evercore ISI's analysis makes sense and it's easy to imagine DocuSign or Okta getting a lucrative offer. But, as with any situation like this, right now that's pure speculation. Given that, investors would be wise not to trade DocuSign entirely on such a basis.

