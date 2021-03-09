Why DocuSign Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) jumped today, along with the broader tech sector, as investors reacted to falling bond yields.

The tech stock was up by 10.8% as of 3:26 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

So what

There wasn't any company-specific news driving DocuSign's share rally, but investors are likely reacting to bond yields moving down today after rising over the past couple of weeks.

Image source: Getty Images.

Some investors have been leaving high-growth tech stocks like DocuSign recently as bond yields were rising. Rising yields can indicate that other parts of the economy are growing, making the tech sector (which has been red hot since the pandemic began) look less enticing. With several COVID-19 vaccines available and infection rates generally trending down, some investors are looking to other areas of the market now.

But with bond yields falling today, it appears that some are now shifting back to tech stocks.

Now what

Even with the recent market volatility, DocuSign's stock has gained 154% over the past year. And while today's share price bump was certainly welcomed by investors, they should also remember that buying and selling stocks based on daily movement in bond yields isn't a great long-term strategy. Instead, they should stay focused on DocuSign's business fundamentals.

10 stocks we like better than DocuSign

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DocuSign wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends DocuSign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.