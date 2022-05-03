Why DocuSign Stock Keeps Going Down

What happened

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the e-signature company that roughly tripled in value over the course of the pandemic -- only to fall 58% over the past 12 months -- tumbled once again in early Tuesday trading. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, DocuSign stock is down 3%. And you can thank Wedbush Securities for that.

So what

As TheFly.com reports this morning, investment-bank Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from neutral to underperform today and cut its price target on the e-signatures stock by 25%, to $60 a share.

Wedbush's thesis isn't shocking: DocuSign enjoyed a boom in business during the work-from-home phase of the pandemic, with sales growing 49% in 2020 and another 45% in 2021. But while Wedbush expects DocuSign to continue growing in the future, the analyst believes that the period of pandemic-driven hypergrowth is now over for DocuSign -- and it's time to sell.

Now what

Assume Wedbush is right and DocuSign can't count on hypergrowth anymore. How fast does the company need to grow to simply be worth what it's selling for today? And how fast must DocuSign grow to be cheap?

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, DocuSign generated positive free cash flow of $445 million last year. Based on a $16.9 billion market capitalization and with only a bit of net debt (about $80 million, or enough to put DocuSign's enterprise value at a nice, round $17 billion), DocuSign stock appears to be valued at an enterprise value roughly 38 times its free cash flow today.

At this valuation, I'd ordinarily want to see DocuSign growing at 38% annually over a five-year stretch to consider the stock a "bargain" -- but the S&P Global Market data shows analysts forecasting only 22% compound annual free-cash-flow growth. For this reason, I'm basically in agreement with Wedbush that DocuSign stock is not yet cheap enough to buy.

What happens if DocuSign turns out to be able to grow faster than 22%? In that case, I'm like Keynes: When the facts change, I'll be happy to change my opinion, too. Ask again when they do.

10 stocks we like better than DocuSign

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DocuSign wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DocuSign. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $60 calls on DocuSign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.