Why DocuSign Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) have jumped today, up by 5% as of 12:05 p.m. EDT, after getting an upgrade from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley boosted its rating from equal weight (equivalent to a neutral) to overweight (equivalent to a buy) while assigning a price target of $260, representing roughly 19% upside from Friday's closing price.

So what

Analyst Stan Zlotsky believes that the shift to digital signatures, which has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, is here to stay. Zlotsky argues that the company's "strong fundamentals and durable Covid-19 tailwinds make the DocuSign story more compelling than ever."

Image source: DocuSign.

The coronavirus outbreak is driving "strong new customer acquisition" as well as "very healthy renewal rates" since companies are not ready to go back to traditional paper processing anytime soon. The addressable market is large, and DocuSign is the clear leaderÂ in electronic signatures in addition to having upsell opportunities with customers.

Now what

Morgan Stanley previously had concerns around valuation, downgrading DocuSign stock in January when it was trading at a premium compared to other software-as-a-service (SaaS) peers. Shares have since closed that valuation "gap," and the analyst believes that continued adoption of the platform throughout the rest of the year can potentially drive multiple expansion.

DocuSign can now justify a premium with an attractive "growth and profitability profile," in Zlotsky's view. The $260 price target represents Morgan Stanley's conservative base-case scenario. DocuSign also has a good chance to keep beating consensus estimates.

10 stocks we like better than DocuSign

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DocuSign wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends DocuSign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.