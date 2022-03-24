Why DocuSign Stock Jumped on Thursday

What happened

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) jumped higher on Thursday, gaining as much as 4.5% earlier in the session, though the stock ended the trading day up 4.4%.

The e-signature stock rode the coattails of the broader market higher as a wide cross section of stocks were up throughout the day. DocuSign shares may also still be riding a tailwind from recent news that its CEO had purchased a large block of company stock.

So what

Regulatory filings show that CEO Daniel Springer bought four separate blocks of DocuSign stock last week, nearly doubling his existing holdings. The total of recent investments had a purchase price of roughly $5 million and an average cost per share of $74.76. This brought his total holdings to more than $14.6 million at Thursday's closing price.

Springer isn't the only one betting big on DocuSign's future success. Regulatory filings from February reveal that Blackrock (NYSE: BLK), The Vanguard Group, and T. Rowe Price each hold a substantial amount of the electronic signature specialist's stock, at 5.9%, 7.3%, and 5.3% of shares outstanding, respectively.

Now what

DocuSign is the undisputed leader in the e-signature space, controlling an estimated 70% of the market, while the company's Agreement Cloud is just getting started. But fears of slowing growth and the recent Nasdaq bear market have conspired to weigh on the stock, which has tumbled more than 65% since last year's high. As late as last Friday, DocuSign shares were trading at their lowest price in nearly two years, a rare occurrence for this growth stock.

That said, there are many reasons to sell a stock but only one reason to buy. The fact that Springer -- who is intimately familiar with DocuSign and its future prospects -- is buying such a sizable position suggests that he's bullish on the company over the long term. This should give investors confidence that the sky isn't falling after all.

10 stocks we like better than DocuSign

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DocuSign wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Danny Vena owns DocuSign. The Motley Fool owns and recommends DocuSign. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $60 calls on DocuSign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.