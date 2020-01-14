Why DocuSign Stock Jumped 84.9% in 2019

What happened

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) soared 84.9% in 2019, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, largely on the heels of the e-signature specialist's latest two strong quarterly reports.

So what

The software-as-a-service stock skyrocketed nearly 33% in the month of September alone after the company posted exceptional fiscal second-quarter results. Revenue soared 41% year over year to $235.6 million -- well above estimates for closer to $221 million -- on a 39% jump in subscription revenue (to $220.8 million) and a 72% increase in professional services/other sales.

Image source: Getty Images.

More recently, DocuSign effectively sustained that momentum with its third-quarter update in early December. The stock jumped nearly 9% in a single day after the company confirmed its Q3 revenue rose 40% year over year to $249.5 million (above estimates for $239.9 million), translating into adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share (compared with estimates for $0.03 per share).

CEO Dan Springer noted DocuSign is enjoying a "significant expansion of our global customer base," adding, "Customers and partners alike are seeing the benefits of having a single platform that connects and automates the entire agreement process."

Now what

As it stands, DocuSign should be slated to release fiscal fourth-quarter results some time in March. For perspective, the company's own guidance calls for revenue ranging from $263 million to $267 million -- up roughly 33.4% at the midpoint -- with billings of $346 million to $356 million.

Given DocuSign's propensity for underpromising and overdelivering, however, I suspect it might take results near the high ends of those ranges to appease Wall Street's insatiable appetite for growth.

10 stocks we like better than DocuSign

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DocuSign wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends DocuSign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.