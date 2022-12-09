Why DocuSign Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

What happened

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), an electronic signature company, were skyrocketing this morning after the company beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates in the third quarter.

As a result, the tech stock was up by an impressive 14.4% as of 10:38 a.m. ET.

So what

DocuSign reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $0.57 in the quarter, which was down only slightly from $0.58 in the year-ago quarter but was far ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $0.42 per share.

The company's revenue of $645.5 million was up 18% from the year-ago quarter and beat Wall Street's average estimate of $626.8 million.

The driving force behind the company's sales growth came from DocuSign's subscription revenue, which increased 18% year over year to $624.1 million. The company's professional services segment also performed well, with sales rising 27% to $21.4 million.

Investors were also happy to see that DocuSign's billings rose 17% to $659.4 million in the third quarter.

Now what

DocuSign's management issued fourth-quarter guidance that likely left investors in an upbeat mood. The company expects sales in the quarter to be in the range between $637 million and $641 million, compared to analysts' average estimate of $640.5 million.

Investors may have also had their eye on the fact that Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens upgraded DocuSign's stock to neutral from underweight following the company's third-quarter results. Owens said the "risk of downside appears limited from this level" for the stock.

With strong third-quarter results and the stock upgrade this morning, it's no surprise investors were optimistic about DocuSign today.

10 stocks we like better than DocuSign

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DocuSign wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DocuSign. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $60 calls on DocuSign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.