Why DocuSign Stock Fell Hard Today

What happened

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) continued to drop today after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results last week. Investors were likely also reacting to an analyst downgrading the tech stock and cutting its price target.

DocuSign's stock price was down by 10.8% as of 10:55 a.m. ET on Monday.

So what

Investors kept their pessimistic view of DocuSign today after the company's report of adjusted earnings of $0.38 for the first quarter, which significantly missed Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.46. That miss sent DocuSign's share price plummeting 25% on Friday.

Making matters worse for shareholders was the fact that DocuSign also significantly cut its guidance for fiscal 2023 billings. Management now expects billings to be $2.53 billion at the middle of its guidance range, down from the previous outlook of about $2.71 billion.

Technology investors have been increasingly focused on company earnings as they worry about the potential for the U.S. economy to enter a recession. And with DocuSign cutting its billings guidance and missing analysts' consensus earnings estimate, shareholders weren't convinced that the company is on the right track.

Adding to their pessimism is the fact that Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin cut his rating for DocuSign's stock to underperform and lowered his price target for its shares from $75 to $50. Zukin said he is concerned about the company's billings guidance, and investors noticed his skepticism.

Now what

DocuSign's recent sell-off doesn't mean the company isn't a good long-term investment, but investors might want to prepare for some more price swings. The broader market is still tumbling as investors' fear of a possible recession grows.

Tech stocks often feel the brunt of investor worries, and with DocuSign missing expectations in the latest quarter, there's little for the company's shareholders to be excited about right now.

10 stocks we like better than DocuSign

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DocuSign wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DocuSign. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $60 calls on DocuSign. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.