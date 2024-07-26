Why DocuSign (DOCU) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $55.90, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.

Shares of the provider of electronic signature technology witnessed a gain of 4.57% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DocuSign in its upcoming release. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $726.15 million, up 5.59% from the year-ago period.

DOCU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.4% and +5.95%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DocuSign. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. At present, DocuSign boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DocuSign currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.88. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.04 for its industry.

Meanwhile, DOCU's PEG ratio is currently 2.3. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.48.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.