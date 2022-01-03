Why DocuSign (DOCU) Could Be Positioned for a Surge?

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU is a provider of cloud based software that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.



These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on DOCU’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that DocuSign could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for DOCU

In the past 30 days, six estimates have gone higher for DocuSign while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from 36 cents a share 30 days ago, to 48 cents today, a move of 33.3%.

Current Year Estimates for DOCU

Meanwhile, DocuSign’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with seven estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from $1.72 a share 30 days ago, to $1.97 today, a move of 14.5%.

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 12.8% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

