Why dMY Technology II Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of dMY Technology II (NYSE: DMYD) popped today, up by 14% as of 12 p.m. EST, after getting a bullish initiation from Wall Street. Craig-Hallum kicked off coverage of the company with a buy rating, alongside a price target of $25.

So what

dMY II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that announced in October that it would merge with Genius Sports Group to take the latter company public. Genius Sports specializes in providing data and technology to the sports industry, which helps facilitate the booming market for sports betting.

Image source: Getty Images.

Craig-Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahl is bullish on Genius Sports Group's future prospects, pointing to a strong market position and industry catalysts. The company's fundamentals are also compelling and offer investors an attractive opportunity, in Sigdahl's view.

Now what

The merger, known as a de-SPAC transaction, has not yet closed, but Genius Sports has filed its F-4 Registration Statement with the SEC ahead of the vote by dMY II's shareholders. Genius Sports recently reaffirmed its financial forecasts for 2020, and revenue should be approximately $145 million with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $14 million.

"Amidst a global pandemic, we have made great progress in 2020 and are on track for sustained strong performance in 2021," Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke recently commented. "Looking ahead, our anticipated merger with dMY II and NYSE listing will strengthen our position as a true partner to sports leagues, sportsbooks and media groups worldwide."

Once the transaction closes, the stock will change its ticker symbol to "GENI."

10 stocks we like better than dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and dMY Technology Group, Inc. II wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.