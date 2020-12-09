Why dMY Technology Group Stock Popped 23.1% on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of dMY Technology Group (NYSE: DMYD) jumped as much as 23.1% in trading Wednesday after the company announced a key partnership. Shares were still up 14.1% at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

So what

Genius Sports Group, which dMY Technologies is merging with, announced that it has formed an exclusive long-term partnership with Beach Soccer Worldwide. The deal will allow Genius Sports Group to "drive the development of its sport, commercializing over 500 games per year with the regulated betting industry."

Image source: Getty Images.

This is an expansion of deals Genius Sports Group already has to distribute data and broadcasts to sportsbooks around the world. And as a fast-growing game, beach soccer is seen as a big win for the company.

Now what

There are a lot of unknowns about the size and profitability of this business, but investors are willing to cheer even the smallest deals right now. They have been driving up shares of any company with exposure to sports betting or online gambling this year, and this is another potential growth stock to benefit. I'm not buying dMY Technologies' shares on this news, but I'll be watching how the company performs with deals like this under its belt in 2021.

10 stocks we like better than dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and dMY Technology Group, Inc. II wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.