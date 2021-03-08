Why dMY Technology Group Plunged 14.6% on Monday

What happened

Shares of dMY Technology Group III (NYSE: DMYI) plunged as much as 14.6% in trading on Monday after the company announced a merger with IonQ. Shares were still down 14.4% at 3 p.m. EST and showed no signs of recovering today.

So what

IonQ will merge with the SPAC to form a new public company that will trade under the "IONQ" ticker. Fidelity Management & Research, Silver Lake, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, MSD Partners, Hyundai, Kia, and more have also committed to a PIPE that will add $350 million in cash to the company. A PIPE is a way for the SPAC to raise money in addition to the IPO and often shows investors that institutional investors are willing to invest in the company.

Image source: Getty Images.

In total, IonQ will have $650 million in cash and an implied value of $2 billion. The transaction has also been approved by both companies' boards of directors.

Now what

This seems like good news and confirms a rumor that sent dMY Technology Group III's shares sharply higher just a few weeks ago. It looks like today, traders are selling the real news that the merger is going through. Sometimes a merger taking place isn't as exciting as the prospect that it might and investors may be disappointed by the size of the PIPE as well. At the end of the day, today's move won't affect IonQ's prospects as a growth stock and long-term investors can see this as a buying opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.