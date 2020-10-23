Why DMC Global Stock Just Popped 10.5%

What happened

DMC Global (NASDAQ: BOOM) has a fun ticker symbol. The reason it does is because of the business it's in: welding together metal plates through the heat and pressure created by explosions -- primarily for use in the oil and gas industry.

DMC Global investors are having a pretty fun day, too, as they watch their shares explode higher -- up 10.5% in 11:50 a.m. EDT trading -- after the company reported blowout earnings last night. Instead of the $0.09 per-share loss that Wall Street was expecting, DMC reported an $0.08 per-share profit.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Not all the news was great. Fact is, DMC Global beat expectations by reporting $55.3 million in sales for the quarter, versus the $46.5 million that analysts had predicted, but these sales were still down 45% year over year.

Gross profits also declined, down 36%, as did operating profits, down 88%. And even DMC's net earnings of $0.08 was a pro forma number. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), DMC earned $0.07 per share.

Now what

But even so, things weren't nearly as bad as Wall Street feared in Q3 -- and Q4 could be even better. Giving new guidance for the year's final quarter, DMC CFO Michael Kuta predicted that sales will range from $50 million to $55 million. At the top of that range, those sales could be back to almost flat against year-ago sales. And with Wall Street still forecasting Q4 sales of only $49.4 million, DMC all but guaranteed that it will "beat earnings" this current Q4.

Coming on top of a Q3 that was already a blowout, it's no wonder investors are happy.

10 stocks we like better than DMC Global

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DMC Global wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.