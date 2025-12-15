Why DLocal Is the Top Emerging Market Fintech Stock to Watch for 2026

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is a perfect stock for 2026 emerging-market (EM) exposure, given its business model, industry, growth outlook, and broad market support. Still a small company, it is a fintech middleman providing payment processing and pay-in solutions throughout Latin America and globally. The company’s platforms increase customer satisfaction by simplifying the payment process, funneling a multi-channel stream that includes cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets, across borders into business accounts. Clients include eCommerce, subscription services, business-to-business payments, and marketplaces.

DLocal Limited, based in Uruguay, operates within the EM world and offers services across more than 40 emerging markets. Emerging markets are expected to lead global GDP growth, with e-commerce driving it. E-commerce is expected to grow by 7.2% globally in 2026, underpinned by expanding middle classes and digital access within emerging markets. Leading regions include South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, where DLocal’s business is centered.

Analysts and Institutions Are Paying Into DLocal’s Outlook

The analysts and institutional data reveal robust support for this stock. MarketBeat tracks 11 analysts with coverage, sufficient for a reasonable conviction in the consensus sentiment, which has improved over the past year. Sentiment firmed to a strong Moderate Buy, no Sells are recorded, and the price target has been rising.

Up 25% over the past 12 months, the consensus price target as of mid-December is approximately $15.80, representing a 12% upside, and the high-end, set recently, adds 20%. Assuming the company continues to perform as expected, the uptrend is likely to persist, leading the market to multi-year highs by early to mid-2026.

Institutional data is mixed with the group selling on balance in early Q4. That activity helped cap market gains, but it is not unusual given the 100% increase in the stock price from the April lows. Other than that, the data is solid, reflecting a high level of support. The group owns more than 90% of the stock, including big names like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and has bought on balance for the first three quarters. The likely outcome is that profit-taking may continue to impact price action in the near term but will run its course, leaving the market well-supported and on track to rise over time.

Short interest is a factor in this market, helping to cap gains in late 2025, but it does not raise major red flags. Up from its early-year lows, short interest in early December was modestly high, near 9%, but not astronomical. In this scenario, short action will play into market volatility, but does not yet suggest a major market implosion is anticipated or imminent.

DLocal Accelerates Growth in 2025

DLocal had a good year in 2025. Growth decelerated in 2024 but accelerated in 2025, running at approximately a 50% pace for the year. The forecast for 2026 is a deceleration to 30% but the estimates are likely to be low. Either way, DLocal is currently profitable and expected to grow its earnings at a comparable pace to revenue in the upcoming years.

The stock price action is mixed in 2025, with the first-half rally capped in July by the long-term EMA. However, near-term headwinds appear weak amid increasing support, as evidenced by elevated trading volume, the MACD oscillator, and stochastic. They suggest that upward pressure is mounting and a mild squeeze is possible. The price action is likely to retest resistance soon, potentially before 2025’s end, and a move to new highs will follow. That may coincide with the FQ4 earnings release due in early March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.