Why DLocal Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday

Key Points One analyst tracking the fintech boosted his price target by 16%.

He still believes the stock is a buy.

Up-and-coming fintech DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) emerged a little more on Tuesday, thanks to an analyst's price target increase. Investors seemed to agree with the move, as they bid the stock up by more than 3% on the day. It was up on a slightly down session for equities overall, as the benchmark S&P 500 index slid by 0.1%.

A 16% price target boost

Well before market open, Citigroup's Amon Shirazy upped his fair value assessment on DLocal. His new price target is an even $17 per share, up 16% from his previous level of $14.60. In making the change, Shirazy maintained his buy recommendation on the specialty finance sector stock.

The pundit's modification is based heavily on DLocal's second-quarter performance, according to reports. Shirazy raised his net income forecast for full-year 2025 by 15% over his previous estimate and boosted his 2026 projection by 5%.

The analyst said that while DLocal's volumes were declining, the company still has plenty of growth left in the tank. As the company trades at a forward P/E of less than 19 on estimated 2026 profitability, he feels it is still a bargain.

Beat and raise

Any way you look at it, DLocal's second quarter -- the results of which were disseminated in mid-August -- was impressive. The company managed to increase its total payment volume by a robust 53% year over year to $9.2 billion while delivering near-comparable (50%) revenue improvement at $256 million.

Better, the company raised its revenue and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance for the entirety of 2025.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DLocal and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $7 calls on DLocal and short January 2027 $10 calls on DLocal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

