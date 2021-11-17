Why DLocal Is Plunging More Than 20% Today

What happened

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) are down to the tune of 21% as of 12:47 p.m. ET on Wednesday following the release of third-quarter results that fell short of estimates.

So what

Uruguay-based payment platform DLocal had no problem growing its business last quarter. Revenue of $68.6 million was up 123% year over year, producing adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $26.3 million, versus a year-ago EBITDA figure of $12.5 million. Net income of $0.06 per share doubled the figure of $0.03 per share reported for the third quarter of 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors' problem with DLocal's results, rather, stemmed from missed expectations for a profit of $0.07 per share; topping revenue estimates of $65.1 million just wasn't enough.

Now what

With nothing more than a superficial look at the earnings miss and the stock's subsequent stumble, it would be easy to dismiss DLocal as an investment prospect. Making such a quick assessment, however, would be a mistake. There's far more to the story.

Among the other important aspects of the story is that DLocal's sales, EBITDA, and profits just doubled. That's impressive, but more than that, this sort of enormous growth rate makes it difficult for analysts to pinpoint precise results. Missing per-share earnings estimates by a penny doesn't mean any more than beating estimates by a penny.

Perhaps chief among the other aspects of the story is the fact that the company's shares had already fallen more than 30% from their September high before Tuesday's close, suggesting much of today's earnings miss had already been priced in. The actual headline sparked more selling from those traders that had stuck with it through yesterday. Wednesday's high-volume plunge, however, in some ways seems to be a capitulation that will now pivot back into an uptrend.

It's still not a name for more conservative portfolios, to be clear. But, for speculators willing to keep daily tabs on it, this big dip is an enticing entry opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than DLocal Limited

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DLocal Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.