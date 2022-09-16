Why Dividend Stocks & ETFs Belong in Your Portfolio

(1:30) - Why Are Dividend Stocks So Popular Right Now?

(5:20) - Will Companies Continue To Raise Their Dividends?

(9:00) - What Is The Difference Between Dividends and Share Buy Backs

(12:30) - Breaking Down S&P Dow Jones Indices

(16:15) - Dividend Growth Stocks vs High Paying Dividend Stocks

(18:35) - ETFs To Keep On Your Radar

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Anu Radha Ganti, Senior Director, Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, about dividend investing.

Investors have poured billions of dollars into dividend stocks and ETFs this year. These stocks look better positioned than bonds in the current market environment of rising rates and inflation. They may grow their payouts and realize capital appreciation and can therefore provide some inflation protection over the long term.

Dividend payers also usually weather market downturns better than others. There are two popular approaches to dividend investing—dividend growth stocks and high dividend stocks.

Dividend growers are usually high-quality companies with solid balance sheets and stable cash flows. These stocks handily outperformed high dividend payers for almost 15 years.

This year, however, high dividend payers have done better than dividend growers. They are typically in defensive sectors like utilities, real estate, and consumer staples. Many energy companies have also boosted their payouts in recent years, and they are among the top holdings in high dividend funds.

The most popular dividend ETF— Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF VIG —tracks the performance of the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index. The fund has about $61.8 billion in assets and charges just 0.06% in expense ratio.

VIG holds companies that have that have a record of increasing dividends over time. UnitedHealth Group UNH and Microsoft MSFT are its top holdings.

The ProShares S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats® ETF NOBL holds companies that have grown their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Albemarle ALB and Exxon Mobil XOM are among the top holdings.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF SPYD invests in top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the broad benchmark. The product charges just 0.07% in fees and has a juicy yield of about 4%.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF SDY tracks the performance of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats® Index. It holds companies that have consistently increased their dividend for at least 20 consecutive years and weights them by yield.

The iShares Select Dividend ETF DVY holds 100 US stocks with 5-year records of paying dividends. Valero Energy VLO and Altria MO are among the top holdings.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Free Stock Analysis Report



SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG): ETF Research Reports



ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL): ETF Research Reports



iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY): ETF Research Reports



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.