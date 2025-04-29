Why Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) standing at $12.80, reflecting a +0.63% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Shares of the gas and oil production company have depreciated by 5.92% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.92% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

DEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +70.77% and +95.45%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.42% higher. Right now, Diversified Energy Company PLC possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.82. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.78 of its industry.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 185, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DEC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

