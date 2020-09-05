Why Disney's Shares Rose 12.8% in August

What happened

Shares of entertainment juggernaut Disney (NYSE: DIS) were up 12.8% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Virtually all of the increase came on Aug. 5, after the company reported its third quarter FY2020 results.

Even with the double-digit percentage gain in August, Disney's shares are still down more than 8% year to date, badly lagging the S&P 500, which is up about 6% for the year.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

It's not often that a 48% year-over-year drop in revenue and a 94% year-over-year collapse in adjusted per-share earnings prompts a stock price pop, but that's what happened here. With theme parks, resorts, cruise ships, and movie theaters across the globe either closed or operating at severely limited capacity due to the pandemic, most of Disney's business lines have been clobbered.

The big exception is the company's streaming services. When Disney+ premiered, the company's hope was to reach 60 million subscription accounts in about five years. Instead, it got there in less than nine months, with 60.5 million subscribers already signed up. Factor in Hulu and ESPN+, also owned by Disney, and the company boasts more than 100 million streaming subscribers. That was likely the primary reason for the stock's upward post-earnings move.

Now what

Of course, all of this was expected: we're in the middle of a pandemic, with Florida -- home of Walt Disney World -- a particularly hard-hit area. We're also in the midst of a recession. Nobody's surprised at how poorly Disney has fared overall. Few are surprised at how well its streaming services are doing, with so many people stuck at home for prolonged periods this year.

Disney's massive stable of media content and incredible brand appeal should help it bounce back quickly once the pandemic subsides. Of course, there's no telling how long that will take, but long-term investors should take it in stride.

Find out why Walt Disney is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Walt Disney is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

John Bromels owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short October 2020 $125 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.