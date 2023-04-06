Why Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Cost-Cutting Initiative Could be Successful

While the House of Mouse represents an American icon, entertainment stalwart Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) finds itself in hot water. As part of its ambitious reorganization, the underlying cost-cutting initiative may prove to be the most controversial. Nevertheless, over the long run, the tough choices could prove successful for the Magic Kingdom. Therefore, I am bullish on DIS stock.

Disney's Recent Drama

Though Disney frequently finds itself in the business news cycle, more recently, it’s attracted plenty of drama for its political dispute. To quickly recap, Disney, under former CEO Bob Chapek, opposed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, which prevented classrooms from discussing particularly sensitive topics like gender identity. However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took issue with Disney's position, accusing the company of going "woke."

Recently, during Disney’s annual shareholder meeting, current CEO Bob Iger remarked that DeSantis’ efforts to wrest control of the company’s special tax district for its Florida-based Walt Disney World Resort represented an “anti-business” stance. The governor’s latest remarks suggest that stakeholders of DIS stock should prepare themselves for more vitriol.

Even more problematic, that’s not the only contentious issue for supposedly "The Happiest Place on Earth." A few weeks ago, management announced that it would lay off about 7,000 employees, which will occur in three stages. The first round has already passed. A second round will occur this month, followed by a final round around the summer season.

Fundamentally, one of the big concerns for DIS stock is that layoffs may not be effective in improving profitability. Still, an exception might be made for Disney.

DIS Stock Benefits from a Clearer Path Forward

Under Iger’s governance, Disney will essentially do away with experimental initiatives and instead focus on what works. For instance, the entertainment giant previously experimented with separating content creation from distribution in a bid to quickly grow its streaming platform. However, the move proved difficult to navigate, per Variety. Now, Disney will streamline content production and distribution processes under unified leadership, facilitating clarity and efficiency.

Also, as part of Iger’s desire to differentiate content, Disney will manage three core, collaborative business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, as well as Experiences and Products. According to the company’s website, “The leaders of each business segment will have full operational control and financial responsibility for creative development, marketing, technology, sales, and distribution, and will be accountable for driving business efficiencies globally.”

To be sure, the transition will not be an easy one. In particular, questions remain about how Disney intends to boost ESPN, which attracted activist investor criticism to spur the entertainment giant to spin off the sports network.

Fortunately, ESPN might be able to corral momentum from the recent World Baseball Classic (WBC) tournament that just concluded. Contrary to prior editions, the WBC broke attendance records and generated massive viewership stats globally. Combined with Major League Baseball implementing various rule changes to make the underlying sport more exciting, ESPN might receive an unexpected bonus.

Beyond that, Disney can leverage its multi-billion-dollar franchises tied to the Star Wars and Marvel Comics universes. Thanks to its beloved characters and storylines, the company essentially has a license to print money if it plays its cards right.

Disney's Financials Represent a Work in Progress

In all fairness, not everything about DIS stock presents an exciting profile. Most notably, its financial performance could use some work. For example, its balance sheet only features middling stability. Conspicuously, its Altman Z-Score (a solvency metric) sits at 2.02, on the low end of the "gray zone" for bankruptcy risk, indicating that the company's financial health is uncertain.

Operationally, Disney doesn’t deliver on the confidence scale. Its three-year book growth rate (on a per-share basis) of 2.2% ranks worse than 52.68% of the diversified media industry. Also, its net margin of 3.93% is only better than 56.39% of sector peers.

Still, investors must remember that jurisdictional restrictions associated with the COVID-19 crisis badly hurt Disney’s resort business. Also, the layoffs should help ease some of the pressures on the financials as management aims to make DIS a leaner and more efficient business.

Is DIS Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, DIS stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, three Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average DIS stock price target is $128.41, implying 28.45% upside potential.

Supporting the bull case, on TipRanks, DIS stock has a 9 out of 10 Smart Score rating. This indicates strong potential for the stock to outperform the broader market.

The Takeaway: DIS Stock May be Woke, but It’s Not Broke

Although Disney finds itself at the center of many distracting controversies, at the end of the day, Bob Iger’s reorganization should prove successful. More than likely, the company owns too many compelling entertainment franchises to suffer irrelevance. It just needs the right guidance to make the best of its tools. Therefore, in the long run, DIS stock will probably do just fine.

