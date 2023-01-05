Why Disney Stock Is Set to Soar in 2023

Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has been rocked by high streaming costs and a declining cable business, but the company may have a better financial future than investors think. In fact, a pricing change at Disney+ could erase streaming losses in 2023, and Bob Iger doesn't have to make any major changes. Travis Hoium discusses why this will boost Disney stock in 2023.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Dec. 21, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 5, 2023.

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

