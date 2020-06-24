Markets
DIS

Why Disney Stock Is Down 4% Today

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) are leading the market lower Wednesday. With the S&P 500 down 2.3%, Disney stock is doing nearly two full percentage points worse -- down 4.2% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Coronavirus is part of the reason why -- but just the start.

Gates chained and padlocked

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

By now, you've heard the bad news: More U.S. states are seeing increases in COVID-19 infections right now than are seeing their numbers stabilize or decline. U.S.-reported infections topped 2.35 million today, and some states are even seeing new record levels of infection -- Texas, for example, with 5,000 new infections just reported in a single day ... and Florida with 5,500.  

But that was just the start of the bad news for Disney.  

Spooked by the resurgence of the novel coronavirus, and inspired by workers at Disney itself, 7,000 people have signed a petition urging Disney to postpone the reopening of its Walt Disney World amusement parks in Orlando, Florida. Though the parks are currently scheduled to reopen July 11, it's feared that reopening at a time when infection numbers are rising in Florida just isn't a smart move.

"This virus is not gone, unfortunately it's only become worse in this state," reads the petition in relevant part. And for this reason, the petition urges that "our theme parks remain closed until cases are steadily decreasing" in order to "keep our guests, our employees and their families safe."

Now what

A similar petition to postpone reopening of the Disneyland and California Adventure amusement parks in Anaheim, California (scheduled to reopen July 17) has attracted 49,500 signatures. The company has not yet promised to postpone opening in response to the petitions -- but then again, it has not said it will not postpone, either.

Meanwhile, blue chip Disney's theme park division is losing money at a rate in excess of $300 million per month as its park gates remain locked.  

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short July 2020 $115 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular