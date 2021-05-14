Why Disney Stock Fell Today

What happened

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) declined on Friday, following the release of the entertainment giant's fiscal second-quarter results. By the close of trading, Disney's stock price was down 2.6% after falling as much as 5.4% earlier in the day.

So what

Coronavirus-related closures were expected to weigh heavily on Disney's parks and resorts business. That much was true. Revenue in the company's parks, experiences, and products segment sank 44% year over year to $3.2 billion.

Disney's stock price pulled back on Friday. Image source: Getty Images.

Fortunately, Disney+ has emerged as a powerful growth driver for the media conglomerate during the COVID-19 crisis. Wall Street had expected the popular streaming service's subscriber count to rise to 109 million by the end of the second quarter. This important figure, however, came in at only 103.6 million.

Now what

Despite the shortfall, management reiterated its long-term growth forecast for Disney+ during a conference call with analysts. "We are on track to achieve our guidance of 230 million to 260 million subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024," CEO Bob Chapek said.

Moreover, with vaccinations ramping up, Disney's parks and resorts business could enjoy a recovery this summer.

For these reasons, investors may wish to use this decline in the entertainment tian's stock price as a potentially lucrative buying opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Joe Tenebruso owns shares of Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.