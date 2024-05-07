Why Disney Stock Fell Hard on Tuesday

Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors were wishing for a better performance early Tuesday. The entertainment giant's stock trailed the market by a wide margin, falling 10% through early morning trading compared to a modest increase in the S&P 500. That decline wasn't enough to erase all its 2024 gains, though, as the stock remains higher by 16% year to date.

Tuesday's drop was sparked by Disney's fiscal Q2 update that wasn't well received on Wall Street.

Good news

The big-picture results were solid. Disney reported modestly higher sales as revenue ticked up to $22.1 billion from $21.8 billion a year ago. That's a bit below the $22.14 billion that most Wall Street analysts were expecting from the business. Yet, Disney still managed to offset its shrinking TV broadcasting unit with strong growth at its theme parks division and across its digital entertainment empire.

The direct-to-consumer sales through Disney+ and Hulu were strong as well, with subscriber gains meeting price increases to move the streaming segment toward profitability. "It's clear that the turnaround and growth initiatives we set in motion last year have continued to yield positive results," CEO Robert Iger said in a press release.

Disney's finances were especially strong, with cash flow more than doubling to $5.9 billion over the past six months. Operating income in that time is up a healthy 22% to $7.7 billion.

Looking ahead

Disney raised its short-term earnings outlook following that strong financial result. The company also affirmed its expectations to move the streaming business into profitability for the fiscal year 2025. Yet, investors seemed more concerned with potential short-term challenges ahead, including a seasonally weak Q3 period for the streaming business and a slower pace for new movie title releases.

Disney's business looks solid, though, especially as streaming moves toward the positive column on earnings. Investors should consider the stock price decline a good opportunity to pick up shares of the rebounding entertainment giant at a discount.

Should you invest $1,000 in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $564,547!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.