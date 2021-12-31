Why Disney Is My Top Stock During Inflationary Periods

Rising inflation can hurt businesses by raising costs on their inputs. If the company is not able to pass along those higher prices to its customers, then it could shrink its profit margins.

In this segment of "The Five", recorded on Dec. 14, Fool.com contributor Parkev Tatevosian discusses why Disney (NYSE: DIS) is one of his top stocks to buy during inflationary periods.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Parkev Tatevosian: As I mentioned earlier, I have bought three stats earlier in the year that I thought would do well during inflationary periods, business Starbucks and Coca-Cola. But out of those three, I think the one that we'll do the best is Disney. Over the last several decades, it's been able to increase prices at its theme parks at a rate faster than inflation and folks are willing to pay those higher prices. In its most recent earnings call management stated that guest spending at its theme parks, are 30 percent higher than at the same time in 2019. Listen, I bought annual passes for Disneyland and I can tell you the parks are full there are lines everywhere. People lining up to pay five dollars for a bottle of soda, including myself. I don't think if Disney were to increase prices by 10-15 percent, that they would lose a significant amount of their customers and even if they did, that would improve the park experience for the other group of customers that are now there, that don't have to wait in as long of lines so the other group of customers would be willing to pay higher prices still. That's one that I think will do best during inflationary times.

Parkev Tatevosian owns Coca-Cola, Starbucks, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Starbucks and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short January 2022 $115 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.