Why Disney (DIS) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Walt Disney (DIS) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this entertainment company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Disney, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $1.43 per share, which is a change of +17.21% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, three estimates have moved higher for Disney while one has gone lower. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 12.51%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $5.38 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +8.25%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Disney. Over the past month, eight estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 5.26%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Disney earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Disney because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 16.2% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

