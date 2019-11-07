Why Discovery Stock Popped on Thursday

What happened

Shares of media company Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) (NASDAQ: DISCA) jumped on Thursday, rising more than 11% by the time the market closed.

The stock's gain followed Discovery's strong third quarter, which saw non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share exceed analysts' average forecast.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Discovery reported 3% year-over-year revenue growth to $2.68 billion. This was in line with what analysts were expecting. Non-GAAP EPS for the period was $0.87, up from $0.79 in the year-ago quarter and ahead of a consensus analyst estimate for $0.82.

"Discovery once again delivered strong financial results across our portfolio, generating healthy revenue growth in the U.S. and internationally, and significant operational efficiencies from our ongoing transformation efforts," said CEO David Zaslav in the third-quarter earnings release.

Notably, Discovery repurchased nearly 12 million Series C shares during the quarter for a total of $300 million at an average price of $25.93.

Now what

In Discovery's earnings call, Zaslav was upbeat about the company's positioning and potential: "We have great assets, resources, IP, and an adept management team with local knowledge and infrastructure that are well equipped to succeed across the ecosystem. We are super-excited about the direction and opportunities ahead."

10 stocks we like better than Discovery

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Discovery (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Discovery (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.