Why Discover Financial Services is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (DFS)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Discover Financial Services is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.14% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $5,771,111 worth of DFS shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Discover Financial Services is $2.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/22/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for DFS, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
DFS operates in the Credit Services & Lending sector, among companies like American Express Co. (AXP), and Capital One Financial Corp (COF).
