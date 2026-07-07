Why Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF Just Crashed

Key Points

Samsung reported powerful profits in its Q2 report last night.

Its stock sold off today anyway.

Contagion spread to other semiconductor stocks, then Direxion 3x'ed the losses!

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It's Tuesday, 1:45 p.m., and do you know where the Nasdaq is?

It's down 0.65% -- but that's not a patch on the damage being done today to the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEMKT: SOXL), which crashed 14% this afternoon.

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And Samsung is to blame.

Korea sends the semi market South

South Korean technology giant Samsung reported Q2 2026 earnings last night. Sales climbed 28% sequentially and more than doubled year over year. Operating profit surged many times over, to $58.4 billion.

And yet Samsung stock sold off 7% today. Why?

Korea's semiconductor giant beat analyst forecasts, but in a quirk of this artificial intelligence-fueled stock market, Samsung failed to beat investor expectations, which were for even higher numbers. This triggered a "buy the rumor, sell the news" phenomenon, with investors selling Samsung despite its good news, including confirmation that computer memory prices are still rising and that its profits are continuing to climb.

3x the risk, 3x the pain

So how did this affect the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF? Well, the first thing you need to know is that Samsung isn't a component of this ETF, so logically, Samsung's 7% price decline shouldn't have affected it much at all.

And yet it did.

Worries over Samsung's failure to wow the market sparked a sell-off among other semiconductor stocks that are components of the ETF -- names like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron (NASDAQ: MU), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), all of which are among the ETF's top 10 holdings.

Worse, Direxion's strategy of magnifying stock price movements 3x meant the Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF suffered far greater losses than its components.

And that's how a 7% sell-off in one stock in Korea created a 14% loss here in the U.S. of A.

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.