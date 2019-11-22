Why Direct Listings Are Fake IPOs

The Hijacking of the IPO Market Part 5



Are IPOs Obsolete?

The US IPO is a time-tested process of financial review, disclosure, marketing to investors, evaluation by investors and price discovery. However, a number of private investors are now advocating bypassing the known and trusted IPO process to do something else – direct listings.



The direct listing advocates claim that the traditional IPO process is flawed, undemocratic and obsolete. As we shall see, their arguments are a smokescreen for self-serving interests.



IPO v. Direct Listing

The fundamental difference between a traditional IPO and a direct listing is that the IPO raises money for the company and the direct listing raises none. Second, a direct listing enables insiders to liquidate their shares immediately, without waiting for the normal 180-day lock-up period. Last, IPOs have a two to three week road show to meet investors and answer their questions, while a direct listing has a single, highly scripted investor day webcast.



In the traditional IPO process, regulations protect the investor from getting promotional business forecasts from the company, ensure that they know precisely how many shares are offered and allow them to kick the tires. Importantly, the lock-up protects the new public investors from insiders dumping large amounts of their shares immediately after the IPO.





IPO Process Protects Investors Traditional IPO Direct Listing Objective The issuing company raises money, usually to fund future growth. No money is raised because all shares are offered by existing shareholders, not the company. Lock-up Restricts insiders from selling for 180 days. None. Insiders can sell immediately. Information for investors S-1 prospectus, book-building roadshows and one-on-one meetings. No forward-looking guidance until after the offering. S-1 prospectus, investor day with webcast. The company can make forward-looking financial guidelines once effective.

Money on the Table. This canard comes from an academic argument that because many IPOs are priced at a discount to publicly-traded peers the issuer leaves money on the table. Thus, direct listings are superior because they may remove the incentive for public investors to make quick money.



What? In the real world, the average IPO discount is 15% because it has been shown over time to attract investors. In a successful IPO everyone makes money: the investors, the company and the bankers. In a direct listing only the insiders do.





Undemocratic. This assertion is based on the specious argument that the investor day webcast puts all potential investors on equal footing. Wrong. In both the traditional IPO and the direct listing large institutional investor still get favored treatment.





This assertion is based on the specious argument that the investor day webcast puts all potential investors on equal footing. Wrong. In both the traditional IPO and the direct listing large institutional investor still get favored treatment. Obsolete. Silicon Valley explains away the disinclination of public investors to pay inflated prices for over-the-hill tech unicorns by saying public investors are not “evolved”. These “unevolved” investors are only looking for capital appreciation, and fail to appreciate the holistic experience of owning great companies the way great investors (e.g., Silicon Valley) do.

