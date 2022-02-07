Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 42.1% in January and Continues to Climb

What happened

Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) managed to post big gains in January despite big sell-offs hitting the broader market. The Donald Trump-backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw its share price climb 42.1% in the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Digital World Acquisition is set to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public through a merger, and the SPAC stock has been gaining ground amid excitement for its merger partner's upcoming social media platform. TMTG's Truth Social is being positioned as an alternative to Twitter and other top social media platforms, and signs pointing to a Presidents Day release for the new service helped spur big gains for the stock last month.

So what

Truth Social's application profile page on Apple's App Store was updated on Jan. 6 and seemed to point to the service launching on Feb. 21: Presidents Day. The update kicked off a stretch of gains for Digital World stock, and the company's share price also appears to have gotten a big lift from a rally Trump hosted in Arizona on Jan. 15. Some investors and analysts interpreted the rally as an indication that Trump plans to run for president again in 2024, and it's possible that another campaign could help spur engagement for Truth Social.

Digital World Acquisition's stock gains last month look even more impressive in the context of the big sell-offs that hit the broader market. The S&P 500 closed out January down 5.3%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the period down 9%.

Now what

Digital World Acquisition stock has continued to gain ground this month despite market volatility stemming from Big Tech earnings. The SPAC stock is up roughly 1.2% in February so far.

After Meta Platforms published very disappointing fourth-quarter results and guidance, Trump made statements suggesting that the social media giant was seeing users leave due to anticipation for Truth Social. With TMTG's social platform still weeks away from its expected debut, it's unlikely that the upcoming service had any material impact on Meta's performance, but anticipation for Truth Social does seem to be driving Digital World Acquisition stock higher.

The SPAC's share price could soar if Truth Social goes on to be a hit, but investors should move forward knowing there's not much visibility on the platform's outlook. As for the merger, Digital World's combination with Trump Media & Technology Group will likely be completed in the near future, and the combined companies will then operate and trade on Nasdaq under the TMTG ticker.

10 stocks we like better than Digital World Acquisition Corp.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Digital World Acquisition Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Twitter. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.