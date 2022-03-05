Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 26% in February

What happened

Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) gained 26% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) stock gained ground leading up to and following the release of the Truth Social app from Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is led by CEO Devin Nunes and Chairman Donald Trump.

Digital World Acquisition is set to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and a relatively strong debut for the latter company's social media platform helped push the SPAC's share price higher. Truth Social, which is positioned as a competitor to Twitter and other platforms, launched on Feb. 21 and helped power a continued bullish run for the stock.

So what

Following its release last month, Truth Social quickly shot to the top of the free-application download charts on Apple's App Store. Despite facing bugs and outages upon its debut, the social media platform appears to have gotten off to a solid start in terms of user engagement, and Digital World Acquisition's stock is now up roughly 90% across 2022's trading.

Now what

Digital World Acquisition stock has continued to gain ground early in March's trading despite sell-offs for many other growth-dependent software stocks. The company's share price is up roughly 2.6% in the month so far.

Even with the recent launch of Truth Social, investors still have relatively little visibility into the business operations and financial fundamentals of TMTG. Many SPAC stocks have also seen turbulent trading following the completion of their mergers. These dynamics set up the potential for Digital World Acquisition to see volatile swings in the coming months, but it's also possible that the stock will continue to see strong gains if Truth Social and other services continue to attract users and post strong engagement metrics.

In addition to Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group has said that it plans to launch a subscription video service, dubbed "TMTG+." According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the upcoming streaming service will feature "'non-woke' entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more."

With multiple fledgling services, it's possible that TMTG is still in the early stages of a much bigger growth story. However, the lack of visibility into the young social media business and potential for post-merger volatility due to substantial new share offerings and other factors means that Digital World Acquisition remains a risky investment even if it could post more big gains.

10 stocks we like better than Digital World Acquisition Corp.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Digital World Acquisition Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple and Twitter. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.