Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. The company's shares were up roughly 15.5% at 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday.

There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

So what

The pre-order page for Truth Social on Apple's App Store was updated on Jan. 6 to include an estimated launch of Feb. 21, coinciding with Presidents Day weekend. Digital World Acquisition's share price has been on a strong upswing ever since the news broke.

While mounting anticipation for the Truth Social launch appears to be the main driver behind Tuesday's gains, it's also possible that the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock is getting an extra boost from a rally that Trump held in Florence, Arizona, on Jan. 16.

Now what

Investors should move forward with the understanding that Truth Social is still roughly a month from launch, and it's likely that the platform has not yet generated any significant revenue. That makes valuing the combination of Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media & Technology Group a difficult task.

Truth Social looks like it will be very similar to Twitter and has been built on the open-source Mastodon platform. It's possible that the upcoming Trump-backed social media platform will be able to attract a sizable active user base and generate sales from advertising, in-app purchases, and other channels. But it's not the only player positioning itself as an alternative to Twitter, Meta Platforms' Facebook, and other networks.

With a market cap of roughly $3 billion, Digital World Acquisition could have more explosive upside. It's a high-risk investment and will likely continue to see volatile trading in the near term.

10 stocks we like better than Digital World Acquisition Corp.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Digital World Acquisition Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Twitter. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.