Why Digital Turbine Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) popped by 14% today after the company said it would acquire AdColony. The deal is expected to bolster Digital Turbine's on-device advertising business.

So what

AdColony is a mobile ad platform that has 1.5 billion monthly active users worldwide. Digital Turbine has agreed to pay approximately $350 million to $375 million, which consists of $100 million in cash at closing, another $100 million in cash six months after closing, and earn-out payments of $150 million to $175 million contingent upon AdColony achieving certain performance targets in 2021. Digital Turbine will fund the deal with cash on hand, as well as borrowings under an existing credit facility.

Image source: Getty Images.

"AdColony saw the secular tailwinds toward mobile, video and high-speed networks like 5G before most and has been able to capitalize on its vision," Digital Turbine CEO Bill Stone said in a statement. "The ability for Digital Turbine to utilize AdColony's unique mobile advertising solutions across our vast device distribution footprint will unlock significant new monetization opportunities for the combined company's platform offerings."

Now what

Digital Turbine did not quantify what types of synergies it hopes to realize from the deal but expects that the acquisition will be accretive to earnings in the first full year after the transaction closes, which is expected to occur in the current quarter. The deal needs to be approved by AdColony parent Otello's shareholders.

"We believe that Digital Turbine, with its extensive global relationships and distribution, will be uniquely positioned to benefit via the seamless integration of AdColony's mobile video advertising expertise and global brand advertiser awareness," said Otello CEO Lars Boilesen.

10 stocks we like better than Digital Turbine

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Digital Turbine wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.