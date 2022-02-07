Why Digital Turbine Stock Plummeted 27.6% in January and Continues to Fall

What happened

Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) sank 27.6% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't any major company-specific news behind the sell-off, but the stock lost ground in a tough month for the broader market.

The S&P 500 index fell 5.3% in January, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 9%. Risk factors including a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, rising interest rates, rising Treasury bond yields, and elevated inflation all combined to create a challenging trading backdrop for growth-dependent tech stocks last month, and Digital Turbine lost more than a quarter of its value in the pullback.

So what

January served up a perfect storm of risk factors for investors, and it's not surprising that growth-dependent tech stocks in particular were hard hit. Digital Turbine was also coming off some big gains, having climbed 15% in December, and those gains likely set the stage for a market-lagging pullback last month. Investors have generally become much more cautious about growth stocks, and the trend has been a major factor in the stock performance for the mobile-applications software company over the last year.

Now what

Digital Turbine stock has continued to lose ground early in February's trading. The company's share price is down roughly 2.9% in the month so far.

The Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 1.7% in February due to uneven Big Tech earnings, and the pressure has affected Digital Turbine stock. While Amazon's subsequent fourth-quarter report was better than expected and helped calm the market, Meta Platforms arrived on Feb. 2 with a wider-than-expected loss and weak guidance that shocked investors and triggered a wave of intense sell-offs for tech stocks.

Digital Turbine has a third-quarter earnings release and conference call scheduled for after the market closes on Tuesday. In its last guidance, management called for adjusted earnings per share between $0.41 and $0.44 on revenue between $350 million and $355 million in the period.

The company now has a market capitalization of roughly $4.3 billion and is valued at approximately 27 times this year's expected sales and 3.5 times expected sales.

10 stocks we like better than Digital Turbine

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Digital Turbine wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.