Why Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) ended the recent trading session at $55.43, demonstrating a +1.54% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 12.37% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 9.55%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.61, indicating a 47.41% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $886.1 million, indicating a 5.7% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.57 per share and a revenue of $3.81 billion, indicating changes of +57.27% and +1.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.29. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.26.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.