Why Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) closed the most recent trading day at $43.56, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $985 million, down 5% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.85. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 33.27 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

