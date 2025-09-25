Why Did XRP Sink Today?

Key Points XRP is sliding alongside a broader crypto sell-off.

The Federal Reserve's 0.25% rate cut last week was smaller than many investors had hoped.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) fell on Thursday, down 6.8% as of 4:59 p.m. ET, as measured from 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The move comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) both lost 0.5% on the day.

The banking-focused crypto is falling along with much of the market as investors await Friday's personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

PCE inflation in focus for crypto investors

Many investors were hoping the Federal Reserve would cut rates by more than the 0.25% announced last week. That led to the forced liquidation of many leveraged positions that traders had taken ahead of the rate cut announcement. Lower interest rates typically reduce returns on safe assets, such as bonds, making riskier investments, like XRP, more attractive to investors.

Investors are now anxiously awaiting Friday's PCE data -- the inflation measure that has traditionally carried the most weight with the Fed -- which will shed light on the central bank's next policy moves.

Bank adoption doesn't necessarily mean XRP will rise in price

In a world of meme coins, XRP's practical utility in streamlining payments and settlements between financial institutions stands out. However, I believe inventors often misunderstand some fundamental dynamics in how XRP is used -- or rather, not used -- by many of the institutions that utilize its blockchain.

I think the technology offered by its creator, Ripple, will continue to disrupt the banking industry; however, this does not necessarily mean XRP will rise in value. Its $166 billion market capitalization is inflated, and in my view, XRP is overvalued. Bitcoin and Ethereum are much smarter plays.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,280!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,802!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.