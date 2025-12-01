Why Did XRP Plummet 6.2% Today?

Key Points

The head of Japan's central bank hinted that an interest rate hike was possible.

Rising interest rates in Japan could unwind a significant amount of leveraged crypto positions.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is down 6.2% in the last 24 hours as of 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday. The drop comes as the S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.4%.

With CoinMarketCap's market sentiment tracker nearly tipping into "extreme fear," XRP and the broader crypto market continue to fall. Today, comments from the head of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) opened the door for an interest rate hike, adding fuel to the fire.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Investors are wary of a repeat of 2024

As the U.S. Federal Reserve appears poised to lower U.S. rates, the BOJ could be moving in the opposite direction. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said Monday that the BOJ is weighing the "pros and cons" of raising interest rates.

That's significant because it could lead to a cascade of liquidations, with investors who borrowed Japanese yen to purchase XRP forced to sell to cover their positions.

Similar dynamics led to a flash crash in August of 2024, when a major unwind led to the whole crypto market falling hard.

XRP is still overvalued

XRP is risky. While the technology surrounding it is extremely useful, its current valuation is driven primarily by hype and a fundamental misunderstanding of its tokenomics.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,986!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,004% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.